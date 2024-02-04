Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 5,813,633 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,813,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,544,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.29% of Rocket Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

