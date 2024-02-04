Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 669,450 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 669,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,368,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.61% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

