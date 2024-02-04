Boston Partners Reduces Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of TD SYNNEX worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $101.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock worth $231,857,002. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

