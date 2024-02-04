Boston Partners Sells 12,534 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.65% of Amedisys worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $64,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amedisys by 708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 313,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $26,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

AMED stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

