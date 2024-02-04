Boston Partners Sells 13,851 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.50% of Cactus worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

