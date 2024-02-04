Boston Partners Sells 32,433 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,433 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.38% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $471.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

