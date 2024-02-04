Boston Partners Sells 79,738 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,738 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.94% of ProPetro worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 15.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $574,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Down 3.3 %

ProPetro stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $884.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.21.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

