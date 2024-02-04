Boston Partners Sells 92,704 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,704 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.16% of Ingevity worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE NGVT opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

