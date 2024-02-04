Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,829 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.64% of Granite Construction worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.2 %

Granite Construction stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

