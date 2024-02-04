Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Shares Gap Down to $65.29

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.29, but opened at $63.11. Boston Properties shares last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 287,135 shares traded.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

