Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $22.13

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

