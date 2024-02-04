Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT at $70.38

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after acquiring an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158,740 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

