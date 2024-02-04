Brokerages Set Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target at $21.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,455,379.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $62,293.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,195,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm acquired 100,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,455,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 91,146 shares of company stock worth $1,232,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after buying an additional 534,433 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 1,395,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,244 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

