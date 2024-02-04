Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $50.43

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get OneMain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $47.53 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.