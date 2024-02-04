Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $50.43

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain
OneMain Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:OMF opened at $47.53 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
