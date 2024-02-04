Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $33.69

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.69.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $238,190. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phreesia by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $275,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

