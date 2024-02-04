Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price at $149.75

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.67.

A number of analysts have commented on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

SLAB opened at $121.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.