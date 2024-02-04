Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $67.75

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

