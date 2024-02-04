Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Target Price at $105.00

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Stantec Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Stantec by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Stantec by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STN opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. Stantec has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.