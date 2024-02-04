Brokerages Set Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT at $4.33

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $70,188.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $70,188.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,620 shares of company stock worth $207,881. 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 283,404 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $36,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.67. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

