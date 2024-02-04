Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

