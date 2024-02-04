Brokers Issue Forecasts for Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth $815,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 146.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

