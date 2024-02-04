Brokers Issue Forecasts for Valeo Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:VPH)

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Valeo Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Valeo Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of TSE VPH opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.62. Valeo Pharma has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.62.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

