Brokers Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Polaris Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PII opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. Polaris has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

