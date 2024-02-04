Brokers Offer Predictions for Vaxart, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vaxart in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $1.20 on Friday. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $184.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,141.68% and a negative return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Vaxart by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 30,364 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

