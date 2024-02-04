Brokers Set Expectations for CGI Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NYSE GIB opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. CGI has a 12 month low of $87.96 and a 12 month high of $116.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

