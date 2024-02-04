Brokers Set Expectations for First Solar, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $15.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.61. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average is $165.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.