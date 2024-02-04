Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $25,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

