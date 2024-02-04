Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,028,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 662,911 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

