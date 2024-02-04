Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

