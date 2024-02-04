Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

