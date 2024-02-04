Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $256.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.62. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38.

RH ( NYSE:RH ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

