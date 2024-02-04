Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,544 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after buying an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,171,000 after buying an additional 604,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

