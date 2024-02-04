Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,900 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 176.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 146.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of DVA opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

