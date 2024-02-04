Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

SASR opened at $23.87 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

