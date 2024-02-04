Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $446,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 298,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 34.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.