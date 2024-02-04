Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $490,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Up 5.6 %

CLX opened at $156.36 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 315.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

