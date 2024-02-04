Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $239.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.07. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

