Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,018,000 after buying an additional 1,279,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 1,020,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

