Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

