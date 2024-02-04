Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

