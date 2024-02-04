Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

