Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

