Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,677 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

