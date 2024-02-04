Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of VXUS opened at $57.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.