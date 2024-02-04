Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $57.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

