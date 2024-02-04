Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 909 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $162,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

ICLN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

