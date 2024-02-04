Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.35.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

