Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

EWL stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

