Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

