Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,056 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FCX opened at $40.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

