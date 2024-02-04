Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE BKE opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. Buckle has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

